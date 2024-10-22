Bengaluru to face 7-hour power supply disruption on October 23: Check timing, list of affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengaluru to face power outages.

Bengaluru power cut: Residents in several parts of Bengaluru will experience power outages on Wednesday (October 23) due to emergency maintenance work being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). As per the information, the maintenance work will take place at the 66/11 kV Vidia Substation, and power interruptions are expected to last from 10 am to 5 am.

KPTCL officials stated that the power cuts are essential to ensure the safety and stability of the grid while the maintenance work is being completed. The outages will affect multiple areas, and residents have been advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

LIST OF AREAS TO BE AFFECTED BY POWER CUTS:

Kuvempu Nagar

Ashok Nagar

Defense Colony

Ramaiah Layout

Vikas Nagar

Shobha Apartments

8th Mile Road

Vidya School

Reliance Fresh

Havanur Barangay

Narayana Layout

Vidya Bus Stop

Vidya Nagar

Munikondappa Layout

Manjunath Nagar

Mahalakshmi Nagar

Kataraya Nagar

Soap Factory Layout

Vijayalakshmi Layout

Andanappa Layout

BTS Layout

Siddeshwar Layout

Sasuveghatta

Tarabanahalli Main Road

Parts of Soladevanahalli

KPTCL issues advisory for residents

In addition to the above-mentioned areas, residents of Shesmarghatta Main Road, Havanur Barangay, Sidedahalli (partially), Vishvesharayya Layout, Bairaveshwar Circle, Royal Enclave and nearby regions will also experience power cuts. KPTCL officials have advised residents to plan their activities accordingly to minimise inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance period.

Water supply to be affected

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will also be carrying out electrical-related work as part of the recently commissioned Cauvery Phase 5 drinking water project. As a result, the 220 kV substations located in Tataguni and Harohalli will be temporarily shut down to facilitate the necessary work. As per the information, there will be a complete disruption of water supply in Bengaluru for six hours i.e. from 9 am to 3 pm.

