Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out in CCU at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru

A fire broke out in CCU at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon. According to initial reports, at least 12 patients were shifted and the fire has been completely controlled.

At 11:30, smoke was seen in the Critical Care Unit of the hospital, the fire was brought under control by immediately shifting the patients and calling fire tenders.

More details awaited