Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates, CM Shinde to contest from THIS seat

Maharashtra polls: As per the list of candidates, the Shinde Sena has fielded Sadanand Shankar Sarvankar from the Mahim seat in Mumbai against Maharastra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackersay's son Amit Thackeray.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Manmath Nayak
New Delhi
Updated on: October 23, 2024 0:02 IST
Maharashtra CM CM Eknath Shinde.
Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena on Tuesday released the first list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. As per the list, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency. The party has released names of 45 candidates in the first list. 

Arjun Khotkar has been fielded Jalna seat. As per the list of candidates, the Shinde Sena has fielded Sadanand Shankar Sarvankar from the Mahim seat in Mumbai against Maharastra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackersay's son Amit Thackeray.

Check full list here:

 

As per the first list, the party has fielded Manisha Ravindra Wayakar from the Jogeshwari (East), Dilip Bhausaheb Lande from Chandivali, Mangesh Anant Kudalkar from Kurla and Yamini Yashwant Jadhav from Byculla Assembly seats.

According to the list, Maharashtra Minister of Industries Uday Samant's brother Kiran Samrat has been given the ticket from the Rajapur Assembly constituency.

 

 

