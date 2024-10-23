Seraikela Assembly Elections 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Seraikela Assembly Elections 2024.

The Seraikela Assembly constituency in Jharkhand includes the Seraikella municipality and the Gram panchayats of Govindpur, Pandra, Manik Bazar, Tangrani, Pathanmara, Jordiha, Gurgudia, and Badakakda. It falls under the Seraikella, Rajnagar (excluding village 98-Dighi), and Adityapur police stations and is designated as a reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes. Seraikela is part of the Kharsawan Vidhan Sabha and Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituencies.

Seraikela is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse demographics, primarily featuring tribal communities like the Oraon and Munda tribes. The population includes many Scheduled Tribes, which enriches local traditions and languages, including Hindi, regional dialects, and tribal languages like Santali and Mundari. While most residents practice Hinduism, tribal religions are also present. Economically, Seraikela is largely agrarian, with agriculture as the mainstay, supplemented by traditional crafts and local trades.

Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,367,68 voters in the Seraikella constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,712,14 were male, and 1,655,48 were female voters. While there were only 6 voters who belonged to the third gender. 347 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Seraikella constituency in 2019 was 406 (371 men and 31 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Seraikella constituency was 2,898,58. Out of this, 1,498,85 voters were male, 1,399,72 were female voters and 1 was in the third gender. There were 136 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Seraikella in 2014 was 189 (134 men and 55 women)

Seraikela Assembly Elections 2024: Poll date

The Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand will go to the polls in the first phase on November 13.

Result Date

The results for Seraikela, along with those of the other 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, will be announced on November 23.

Candidates for Seraikela Assembly Election 2024

For the upcoming Seraikella Assembly Election in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Champai Soren.

Past Winners of Seraikela Assembly

Since the formation of Jharkhand in 2000, the Seraikela constituency has witnessed a competitive political landscape. Champai Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has emerged as a prominent figure, securing victories in all four subsequent assembly elections (2005, 2009, 2014, and 2019). His closest rival, Ganesh Mahali from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has consistently been a strong contender, particularly noted in the 2019 elections, where he garnered nearly 42% of the votes. Despite this, Soren's victories have often been marked by narrow margins, especially in 2014 and 2019, showcasing the intense rivalry between JMM and BJP. Other parties like AJSU and the Indian National Congress have struggled to make significant inroads, often capturing only a fraction of the vote share.

Seraikella Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

2005 : Champai Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM)

: Champai Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM) 2009 : Champai Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM)

: Champai Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM) 2014 : Champai Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM)

: Champai Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM) 2019: Champai Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM)

Voter turnout

Voter turnout in the Seraikella constituency has varied across the assembly elections from 2005 to 2019, reflecting fluctuating political engagement among the electorate. The inaugural election in 2005 saw a turnout of 64.51%, which was relatively modest but set the stage for future contests. This figure slightly increased to 65.74% in 2009, indicating a growing interest in the electoral process. However, turnout peaked in 2014 at 72.00%, likely driven by heightened political competition between Champai Soren of the JMM and Ganesh Mahali of the BJP, with a narrow margin of victory amplifying voter enthusiasm. In 2019, turnout dipped to 68.10%, which is still a strong participation rate but is reflective of potential voter fatigue or changing priorities.

Seraikela Assembly voter turnout

Voter turnout in the Seraikella constituency has varied across the assembly elections from 2005 to 2019, reflecting fluctuating political engagement among the electorate. The inaugural election in 2005 saw a turnout of 64.51%, which was relatively modest but set the stage for future contests. This figure slightly increased to 65.74% in 2009, indicating a growing interest in the electoral process. However, turnout peaked in 2014 at 72.00%, likely driven by heightened political competition between Champai Soren of the JMM and Ganesh Mahali of the BJP, with a narrow margin of victory amplifying voter enthusiasm. In 2019, turnout dipped to 68.10%, still a strong participation rate but reflective of potential voter fatigue or changing priorities.