Won't be getting carried away with extra swing in Duke balls, says Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson says he and the entire bowling unit wont get carried away with the extra swing that the Dukes cricket ball offers during their tour of England, which includes the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

The Kiwis, used to playing with the Kookaburra at home, will be playing in England with the Dukes ball which offers more swing. Prior to the WTC final, they will play two Tests against England.

"You don't want to start trying to move the ball two sets of stumps and then get caught on the bounce," he said while speaking to the media.

The right-arm pace bowler, who made his Test debut in February, 2020, against India, has picked 36 wickets in his first six Test matches.

He said that experience of bowling in seam-friendly conditions in his home country will come in handy.

"We've found favourable conditions in New Zealand at times, albeit not with the Dukes ball, and we're mindful of the fact that if you start searching too much, you can get hurt a little bit," he added.

"I think that's something that we've hopefully taken care of, but I guess we'll address that when the time comes, and the next 10 days or so, leading into that first Test, is vital for us."

Jamieson, who represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League after being picked by the franchise for Rs 15 crore at the mini-auction, enjoyed a fruitful home summer picking 27 wickets at an average of 12.25 and strike rate of 31.8.