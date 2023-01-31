Women's Premier League 2023: Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alyssa Healy with her husband Mitchell Starc

Women's Premier League 2023: After Mithali Raj and her Indian team qualified for the 2017 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, women's cricket has been taking giant strides and has never looked back. It has found its footing in world cricket and people have started to enjoy women's cricket as much as they enjoy men's cricket. The advent of the Women's Premier League is a historic move and it will only do good for women's cricket. This is the first time that a full-fledged women's league will be played. The BBL has been doing it for some years and it is nothing short of a success.

In a landmark event, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 25, 2023, announced five successful bidders for the Women's Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were two among the five franchises that were successful in bidding for their respective women’s teams. Cricket Australia's most sought-after couple Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy recently attended Australian Cricket Awards in Sydney. Australia women's wicketkeeper-batsman, Alyssa Healy confirmed that she had already registered for the Women's Premier League auction. Healy also confirmed that it was her wish to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that her husband Mitchell Starc previously played for.

ALSO READ | Women's T20 World Cup: Historic moment for Women's cricket, ICC announces all-female panel of match officials

Healy, in a very quirky manner, ended up responding that 'It would be nice to go to RCB'. There have been various reports doing the rounds that Healy visited RCB’s camp during Starc’s stint with the franchise and watched a few matches from the stands. As of now, Healy has her eyes set on the Women's T20 World Cup. Australia are the defending champions of the title and it was Healy's heroics that won them the title in the year 2020. Alyssa Healy hasn't participated in any international T20 game since December 17 after she sustained a calf injury while touring India. As of now, it is being said that she will recover and will take the field against South Africa in Australia's first ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Latest Cricket News