  Wimbledon 2023: How much did Carlos Alcaraz earn by beating Novak Djokovic in final?

Alcaraz defeated veteran Serbian by 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a stunning four hours and 42 minutes final encounter.

July 17, 2023
Carlos Alcaraz stunned Djokovic in Wimbledon Final on Sunday

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz created history on Sunday (July 16) with a stunning win over veteran Serbian Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon Final. Djokovic was hunting his 8th Wimbledon title and overall 24th Grand Slam in his career. But Alcaraz had other ideas and overcame a nervy start to play some top class Tennis in the match that went on for almost five hours to win by 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

After winning his maiden major title at Grass court, Carlos Alcaraz won a huge prize money of £ 2,350,000 (approximately INR 25.26 crore) which is a massive 17.50% increase from last year. Runner-up and seven-time Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic earned £ 1,175,000 (approximately INR 12.63 crore), an 11.50% increase from last edition for the losing finalist.

Wimbledon, this year, increased prize money pool from £ 40 million to £ 44,700,000 this year and accordingly, there was an increased prize money for all the participants in the tournament. Losing semi-finalists Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner won a prize money of £ 600,000 (approximately INR 6.45 crore) each.

Coming back to Alcaraz, afgter creating history with a win over Djokovic, he termed it as the happiest moment of his life and also stated that winning the Wimbledon was a dream come true for him. "Making history that I did today, it's the happiest moment of my life. I think it's not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, and winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing Tennis. That's why is the biggest moment of my life," Alcaraz said after the win.

"Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It's something that I will never forget for sure," Alcaraz further added.

