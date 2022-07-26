WI vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan on the brink of history, Indian skipper has eyes set on world record

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India will take on West Indies for the third ODI on July 27, 2022

The rampant Indian team under the leadership of Shikar Dhawan has already sealed the series against West Indies. In the 3-match ODI series, India has gained an unassailable lead of 2-0. When India takes the field against West Indies on July 27, 2022, they will be eyeing a world record, a rare feat that no other Indian team, no matter how dominant has been able to achieve.

But as far as India's record goes, they have this reputation to take the back seat and take it easy whenever they approach such a historic feat. This time around things look pretty different. India has already clinched the series and now it will be extremely interesting to see if they tinker with their playing eleven or go unchanged in the final ODI match of the series. Considering how the series has panned out so far, coach Rahul Dravid might have a few ideas here and there to try the bench but he has to ensure that the balance of the team remains intact.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan is eyeing a world record that no other Indian captain has been able to achieve. If Dhawan-led team India manages to win the match, they will be the first Indian team and Shikhar Dhawan will be the first Indian captain to inflict a clean sweep on Caribbean soil. As far as the batting department is concerned, as of now, it doesn't look possible that Ruturaj Gaikwad will be preferred over Shubhman Gill, especially after all the dismal performances he has been through lately.

Sanju Samson too looks a better option as compared to Ishan Kishan, who is a pocket powerhouse but fails miserably when he has to anchor the innings. Jadeja who missed out on the first two ODIs remains doubtful, but it is Axar's exploits that guarantee him another game. The hosts would aim to put an end to their losing streak in ODIs, which has now stretched to eight matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the preceding rubber.

Teams:

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, and Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News