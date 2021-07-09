WI vs AUS | Kieron Pollard pleads for patience with young batsmen: 'We are willing to work with youngsters'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has requested patience with young batsmen, especially Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. The young duo came under the scanner after scoring 128 in seven innings collectively.

In West Indies' recent 3-2 loss to South Africa, it was the batting order which failed to fire collectively. Barring opener Evin Lewis, who had 178 runs in five innings, none of the batsmen could breach the three-figure mark in the series.

"When Hetmyer wasn't playing people were asking for his inclusion, now he's playing, he comes in and is trying to fulfil a role. He's a guy who is really, really talented. We have a lot of time for him. Let him play and see if we can reap the rewards of his talent. We are willing to work with him and he's willing to work. We just want him to succeed," Pollard said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the series against Australia.

The big-hitting all-rounder had this to say on left-handed Pooran's meagre returns with the bat. "Nicholas Pooran, again, a young individual finding his craft, we know he's talented, and in any sportsman's career you will go through a period like this. It is an opportunity for us to be there for these youngsters and give them this sort of hug and protect them then let them come out of it."

Pollard asserted that the team will continue to back the duo. "As a team we are willing to work with these youngsters because we know in the future what they can do. Sometimes the easiest suggestion is to put them on the sidelines but is that going to help?

Has it worked before? We are going to stick with these guys because we know deep down inside that these guys are talented and have what it takes to take West Indies cricket forward."

West Indies will take on Australia in the first T20I on Friday.