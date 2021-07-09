WI vs AUS | Justin Langer confirms international comeback of all-rounder Dan Christian

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dan Christian of Australia

Australian coach Justin Langer has confirmed the international comeback of all-rounder Dan Christian ahead of the first T20I against West Indies on Friday.

"He's finally worn me down, 'Christo'," Langer excitedly said in the pre-match press conference about the 38-year-old, who made his last appearance for Australia against India in Ranchi in 2017. Christian recently made 47 runs off 31 balls in the first practice match.

"I've been in the (head coach) job three years and every time he gets some runs in any game or competition around the world, he texts me and says 'Coach I'm ready to go, pick me, I'm the best allrounder in Australia'.

"He's a fantastic bloke; he's got an amazing set of hands in the field (and) he's clever with the ball. His experience, and we've seen throughout the Big Bash and all around the world actually, he hits the ball as clean as anyone."

Langer also talked about Christian being a lucky charm due to his globe-rotting T20 titles. Christian captained Notts Outlaws to a T20 Blast title in 2017 followed by a win for Trinbago Knight Riders in the same year. In 2018, he was a member of Jozi Stars who won the Mzansi Super League.

2019 saw Christian pocket the Big Bash League title for Melbourne Renegades. Last year, Christian took Notts Outlaws to another Blast title followed by Sydney Sixers' triumph of BBL in February this year. His recent T20 stint was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL.

"It's almost becoming an urban myth, isn't it? Wherever he plays, we win. He's so excited, he's probably a bit nervous tonight -- so excited about playing for Australia again -- and I just love seeing that, love seeing that energy."