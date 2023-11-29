Why Ishan Kishan's stumping attempt was called a no-ball in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan attempted to stump out Australian captain Matthew Wade in the third T20I rather unsuccessfully

The third T20I of the five-match series proved to be a proper humdinger as Australia stayed alive with a thrilling 5-wicket win against India. India had the game in their grasp for the most part of the match, but it slipped away in the final two overs with the ball as the Men in Blue gave away 43 runs in the last 12 deliveries with wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan being at the centre of it all.

Axar Patel had an over remaining and Suryakumar Yadav called him in the 19th over. Matthew Wade, who was yet to find his timing took on his favourable match-up in left-arm spin and smashed two fours in the first three deliveries. Axar forced Wade to have a wild swing bowling a wide delivery. Wade couldn't get a connection and Kishan dislodged the bail soon after collecting the ball. Ishan was pretty confident and India went for a review.

However, who knew the review would cost India an extra delivery and a free hit as Ishan collected the ball from the front of the stumps? The umpire gave it a no-ball and Wade hit a six on the very next delivery.

As per the 'position of the wicketkeeper' law by the MCC, the wicketkeeper can't collect the ball ahead of the stumps till the time it is in play. Law 27.3.1 states, "The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end, or the striker attempts a run.”

"In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball," Law 27.3.2 says.

If that wasn't enough, Kishan gave away a bye after failing to collect a speedy Axar Patel delivery as it ended up being a 22-run over. Prasidh Krishna in his next leaked another 23 runs as India lost their first game of the series. India will be hoping to come back strongly in the next match in Raipur while Maxwell and other remaining Australian players from the World Cup squad fly back home.

