Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
Live tv
  5. Why are Liam Livingstone and David Miller not playing in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash?

Why are Liam Livingstone and David Miller not playing in GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash?

GT vs PBKS Playing XIs: Shikhar Dhawan won the crucial toss and Punjab Kings elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The star Zimbabwe all-rounder replaces Liam Livingstone for Punjab in the only change.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2024 19:18 IST
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill
Image Source : IPL Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill at the IPL 2024

Punjab Kings won the crucial toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Both GT and PBKS teams were forced to make one change to their playing eleven with David Miller and Liam Livingstone missing out.

The experienced Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza replaced the injured Livingstone while the wicketkeeper batter Prabhsimran Singh came into the playing eleven in the place of spinner Rahul Chahar. Dhawan confirmed an injury to the English batter after winning the toss.

"It's a good wicket, think it'll stay the same," Shikhar Dhawan said. "Hence the call. Few games, the score has gone up but doesn't mean it will be like that every game given all teams are very good. We're playing decent cricket, need ten percent improvement. It's early, got lots of learnings, need to implement them. Livi goes out due to injury, Raza comes in."

Gujarat Titans, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match, recalled the star Kiwi batter Kane Williamson in the place of injured David Miller. Gujarat captain Gill revealed that Miller is missing the game due to 'a niggle'.

"Would've bowled, it's a good wicket," Gill said. "Hopefully it's going to be an exciting contest. We've started pretty well. Got couple games on the road after this. Last year we did well. Miller misses out due to a niggle, Kane comes in."

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

