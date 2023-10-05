Who is Rachin Ravindra? Meet Indian origin New Zealand player who destroyed England on his World Cup debut

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rachin Ravindra was wreaking havoc on England with both bat and ball in the World Cup 2023 opener

Rachin Ravindra, a name you heard for the first time when he he made his Test debut in India against India in November 2021, is now a bonafide white-ball player for New Zealand, now making his World Cup debut. Ravindra, who played at No. 3 against England in the World Cup 2023 opener in Ahmedabad smashed a 36-ball fifty giving the Jos Buttler-led side a taste of their own medicine after having taken the big wicket of Harry Brook.

From the name itself, you'd have guessed that he is Indian or has Indian roots. The second is true in his case as Ravindra was born in Wellington, New Zealand to Indian parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa Krishnamurthy. Ravi, who is a software system architect and founded the Hutt Hawks Club, moved from Bengaluru to New Zealand in the 1990s and was a huge cricket fan. This is visible in how he named his son taking the 'Ra' of Rahul Dravid and the 'chin' of Sachin Tendulkar, two of the greatest Indian batters.

Ravindra came on the cricketing scene for the first time when he was selected in New Zealand's Under-19 squad. Ravindra went on to play U-19 World Cup in 2016 and 2018. Ravindra impressed one and all in domestic cricket in New Zealand and finally made his debut for his country in 2021 in the T20Is.

He played six T20Is before making his Test debut. However, the ODI place continued to elude him as he was yet to prove his credentials in Test cricket with just 73 runs in three games. However, a good couple of knocks in white-ball cricket for New Zealand and in domestic cricket helped him finally play the ODIs at the start of this year and is now a permanent member of the side.

Ravindra, who is coming off a smashing knock in the practice game against Pakistan, came out all guns blazing as the target of 283 wasn't a daunting one. With the surface in Ahmedabad staying true, he could play through the line and was severe on Mark Wood as he could use the pace and play through gaps.

The 23-year-old has already smashed an unbeaten 83 so far and will be looking to score big and help New Zealand take the revenge of the 2019 World Cup final against the reigning champions.

Latest Cricket News