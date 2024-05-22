Which team has registered the lowest total in IPL playoffs?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders have reached the final of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first qualifier played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will be keenly watching the action in other games to know their opponents for the final of the tournament. Even as the Shreyas Iyer-led side is gearing up for the title clash on Sunday (May 26), the team will be having a bizarre record on their mind.

The lowest total in the history of IPL playoffs is on the name of KKR. They were skittled for just in the second qualifier played in IPL 2017 against Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Karn Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief in that game returning with figures of 4/16 in his fours overs. Suryakumar Yadav was with KKR then and was the top-scorer mustering 31 runs and was one of the only four batters to score 10 or more runs in the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah too had bowled superbly picking up three wickets for just seven runs. Not surprisingly, KKR went on to lose the match by six wickets with MI chasing down the paltry total in the 15th over. KKR crashed out of the tournament while MI went on to win the trophy for the third time.

Punjab Kings are at the second position when it comes to registering low totals in IPL playoffs or knockout matches. They had scored only 112 runs in their 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural edition of the tournament. SRH are at the third place in this list having mustered only 128/7 in their 20 overs in the Eliminator clash against KKR in IPL 2017 while Mumbai Indians is the only team in this list to post less than 130 runs and win the IPL playoff match. In fact, it was the final of IPL 2017 and MI defended 129 runs against now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant to lift the trophy.

Lowest team totals in IPL playoffs