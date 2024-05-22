Wednesday, May 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Which team has registered the lowest total in IPL playoffs?

Which team has registered the lowest total in IPL playoffs?

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is into its last week as four teams are fighting it out for the trophy. Kolkata Knight Riders are already into the final while three other teams are in hunt for the title clash.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2024 17:59 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders have reached the final of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first qualifier played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will be keenly watching the action in other games to know their opponents for the final of the tournament. Even as the Shreyas Iyer-led side is gearing up for the title clash on Sunday (May 26), the team will be having a bizarre record on their mind.

The lowest total in the history of IPL playoffs is on the name of KKR. They were skittled for just in the second qualifier played in IPL 2017 against Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Karn Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief in that game returning with figures of 4/16 in his fours overs. Suryakumar Yadav was with KKR then and was the top-scorer mustering 31 runs and was one of the only four batters to score 10 or more runs in the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah too had bowled superbly picking up three wickets for just seven runs. Not surprisingly, KKR went on to lose the match by six wickets with MI chasing down the paltry total in the 15th over. KKR crashed out of the tournament while MI went on to win the trophy for the third time.

Punjab Kings are at the second position when it comes to registering low totals in IPL playoffs or knockout matches. They had scored only 112 runs in their 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural edition of the tournament. SRH are at the third place in this list having mustered only 128/7 in their 20 overs in the Eliminator clash against KKR in IPL 2017 while Mumbai Indians is the only team in this list to post less than 130 runs and win the IPL playoff match. In fact, it was the final of IPL 2017 and MI defended 129 runs against now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant to lift the trophy. 

Related Stories
ENG vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 fantasy team: England vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction and captaincy picks

ENG vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 fantasy team: England vs Pakistan Dream11 prediction and captaincy picks

Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson? Who will make it to India's playing XI for T20 WC? Yuvraj opines

Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson? Who will make it to India's playing XI for T20 WC? Yuvraj opines

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Red-hot Bengaluru meet bruised Rajasthan in Royal battle

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Red-hot Bengaluru meet bruised Rajasthan in Royal battle

Lowest team totals in IPL playoffs

Team Total Team Opponent Result Year
107 KKR MI Lost 2017
112/8 PBKS CSK Lost 2008
128/7 SRH KKR Lost 2017
129/8 MI RPS Won 2017
130/9 RR GT Lost 2022
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement