When will Jasprit Bumrah return to Team India? BCCI gives fitness update

Jasprit Bumrah, India's star bowler has been out of the game for quite some time now. Ahead of major tournaments like the WTC final and ODI World Cup, BCCI has given a major update on his return to the Indian squad.

Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand last month after recurring back issues and has been away from the game since September 2022. Bumrah is now racing against time to get fit for the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in October.

According to a BCCI source, the cricket board is confident that the ace fast bowler Bumrah will be fit in time for the World Cup 2023. India will host the 50-over tournament beginning on October 5. In his ODI career, Bumrah has played 73 matches and has taken 121 wickets. He has an impressive economy rate of 4.63 and has registered a BBI of 6/19.

The BCCI source also made it clear that the board will continue with its policy of not allowing any active Indian players to take part in various other T20 leagues around the world, including the proposed T20 league in Saudi Arabia. However, the franchises can have their presence as they have made in other competitions such as SA20 and International League T20.

The source added that the ICC revenue model will be decided in the next meeting in South Africa but the dates for the same are yet to be finalized.

