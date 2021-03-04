Image Source : TWITTER WI vs SL: Kieron Pollard smashes six sixes in an over; becomes second after Yuvraj to reach feat in T20Is

Kieron Pollard became the only second batsman in the history of T20Is to hit six sixes in an over. He reached the feat during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Antigua.

Pollard, the West Indies captain, slammed the six sixes off Akila Dananjaya. Interestingly, Dananajaya also took a hat-trick in the same match, having dismissed Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran off successive deliveries.

Watch:

Pollard hit the six sixes in the sixth over of the match. He was eventually dismissed on 38 off 11 deliveries.

Pollard arrived at the crease after Dananjaya had taken a hat-trick in his previous over. However, the Windies skipper remained unfazed and attacked the Sri Lankan spinner from his very first ball.

He hit Dananjaya all around the park, and after hitting the sixth six of the over, he turned towards the dressing room and bowed to his Windies teammates, as they stood up and applauded the masterclass from their skipper.

Before Pollard, India's Yuvraj Singh had been the only player in international T20 to slam six sixes. He achieved the feat during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, slamming Stuart Broad for 36 runs in an over in a group match.

Overall, Pollard is the third batsman to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs was the first cricketer to achieve the feat, scoring 36 runs in an over against The Netherlands in the 2007 ODI World Cup.