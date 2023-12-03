West Indies vs England Live telecast: When and where to watch WI vs ENG series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AP West Indies will take on England in ODI and T20I series starting December 3 in Antigua

England's white-ball cricket will hit the reset button once again after 2015, following another World Cup debacle. This time the approach might not be at fault but the ageing stars, a contract announcement in the middle of the tournament and the lack of ODI games played together by that squad from 2019 till before the World Cup might have been a few reasons. Let the bygones be bygones and with a total of five members from that World Cup squad, England will hope to get a sense of the team that might be there in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The focus will naturally be on the T20Is given a World Cup is slated to be played in that format, however, this short ODI series gives a chance to both England and the West Indies, who missed out on playing the World Cup for the first time in 48-year history, to find their mojo in the format. West Indies too have a very young side and with the seniors Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder prioritising other formats, it's an inexperienced side for captain Shai Hope to lead and the Men in Maroon might have to punch above their weight to get favourable results, even though this England team will also be testing those waters for the first time.

When and where to watch West Indies vs England​ series live on TV and OTT in India?

The West Indies-England white-ball series series will kick off at 7 PM IST on Sunday, December 3. Only the first ODI begins at 7 PM while the remaining two will have a 7:30 PM IST start. The T20 matches on the other will have a 1:30 AM IST start time on the next day. The WI vs ENG series doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, the matches can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website with a nominal subscription fee.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kjorn Ottley, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c/w), Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde/Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Gudakesh Motie

England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c/w), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone/Tom Hartley, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

