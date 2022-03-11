Live Score West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Match Updates from Antigua

Friday, March 11, 2022
     
West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 4: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard, Latest Updates, Highlights, Live News from the West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 4, North Sound, Antigua.

Nkrumah Bonner has now faced over 300 deliveries for his 117
Nkrumah Bonner has now faced over 300 deliveries for his 117

WI vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3: Bonner's ton helps Windies take first-innings lead against visitors

Nkrumah Bonner's patient and gritty knock of 123 helped hosts take a 62-run lead with one wicket still in hand after visitors made early inroads on day-3 of the match here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. 

Resuming the day on 202 for 4 all-rounder Ben Stokes dismissed Jason Holder caught behind by wicket-keeper Ben Foakes for 45 with only 4 runs added to the overnight score breaking the 79-run partnership. 

