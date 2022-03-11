Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ ICC Nkrumah Bonner has now faced over 300 deliveries for his 117

Live Score West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Match Updates from Antigua

Nkrumah Bonner's patient and gritty knock of 123 helped hosts take a 62-run lead with one wicket still in hand after visitors made early inroads on day-3 of the match here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Resuming the day on 202 for 4 all-rounder Ben Stokes dismissed Jason Holder caught behind by wicket-keeper Ben Foakes for 45 with only 4 runs added to the overnight score breaking the 79-run partnership.