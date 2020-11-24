India tour of Australia: 'We have fabulous five'; Ravi Shastri feels bullish about Indian bowling quality

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

Feeling bullish ahead of the beginning of the India-Australia series, Indian coach Ravi Shastri said Indian fast bowling quality gives them an edge over their nemesis. Calling the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini his fabulous five, the former Indian all-rounder went on to say that team's pace battery is capable of defending any total.



"We have a fabulous five – Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, Umesh and Navdeep Saini. Yadav has the experience. Saini is young and fast. Bumrah one of the best in business. Shami is raring to go. Siraj is an exciting prospect," Shastri told Sportstar. "You put up runs on the board and watch these fast bowlers hunt the opposition. They can beat Australia in their own den."

The 1983 World Cup winner also said Virat Kohli will be a better leader this time around after he broke the jinx in 2018 with India winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time Down Under.

"I know it is going to be tough but then the monkey is off our back, off the back of the captain. We beat Australia here the last time (2018) and beat them when they played in India," he said.

"None from this Australian team has the experience of having beaten India in India. India has lost to Australia at home only once in the last 50 years and that was in 2004."

However, the coach did express his concern over team's inexperience with the pink-ball but felt India has an overall edge.

"We begin with pink-ball cricket where we lack experience. We have played just one pink-ball Test (against Bangladesh in Kolkata), but there is a qualitative difference between them and Australia. It is like cheese and chalk," Shastri said.

"Our boys have not played much of pink-ball in domestic cricket, but I just want them to go and enjoy their game. What matters is that they will be having some match fitness for the white-ball cricket and they now have to show if they have the will to adapt."