WBBL: Amy Satterthwaite to return as captain for Melbourne Renegades

New Zealand players Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu have re-signed with Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Satterthwaite will also resume the captaincy of the club after missing last season as she was pregnant with her first child.

"It'll be great to rejoin the team in a playing capacity this season after Jess (Duffin) did such a fantastic job leading the group last year," Satterthwaite said in a statement.

"I've enjoyed getting back into training in recent months and I've embraced the challenge of working on my game after a few sleepless nights, but it's all good fun.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside our new coach Lachie Stevens and seeing what the team can achieve," she added.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Erin Fazackerley has also joined the squad.

Tahuhu is the club's second leading wicker-taker of all time, while Fazackerley played 30 games for the Hobart Hurricanes after making her debut in WBBL 3.

Head Coach Lachlan Stevens said: "Amy and Lea bring so much leadership and skill to the group and we're excited about seeing what Erin can do this season."

"There's obviously some continued uncertainty about how the season will unfold but we'll just focus on preparing as best we can and tackle the challenges that confront us along the way," he added.

A full 59-game fixture of WBBL 6 has been scheduled across October and November, with Sydney Thunder set to open its season on October 17 against the Perth Scorchers.

Squad: Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Erin Fazackerley, Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee (SA), Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb.

