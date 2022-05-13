Watch: Virat Kohli's heartbreaking reaction after getting out vs Punjab Kings

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Kohli after getting out vs PBKS

Virat Kohli was looking in good touch vs Punjab Kings, before he got out to a delivery by Kagiso Rabada in a rather unfortunate fashion. He finsihed with 20 off 14 balls.

Recently, Virat Kohli was caught smiling after getting out on his second golden duck vs SRH this season. When asked about his reaction, Kohli said that he was smiling because the game has now shown him everything that is there to be seen.

The same happened during Friday's match vs Punjab Kings. After getting out, Virat Kohli could be seen murmuring something while looking up in the sky.

Earlier, Kohli became the first batsman to reach the 6500-run landmark in IPL.

The landmark is a testament to the kind of player Kohli has been through all these years. Shikhar Dhawan is just behind Kohli with 6186 runs against his name.

In the 13 matches played this season, Kohli has scored a total of 234 runs with the highest score of 58. He was looking in great touch in the game vs Punjab Kings, but got out in a rather unfortunate fashion.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. Bairstow, who was rusty during the earlier phase of the tournament, was back in his element with as many as seven sixes and four boundaries during a knock where he literally went hell for leather.

Such was his dominance that by the time six overs of Powerplay ended, Bairstow had hit seven towering sixes.

Punjab Kings, which had set the template of blazing Powerplay starts, got 83 in six overs with Glenn Maxwell (1/17 in 2 overs), Josh Hazlewood (0/64 in 4 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (0/36 in 2 overs) being treated with utter disdain.

They eventually finished with 209 runs on board.

Punjab Kings Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

(With inputs from PTI)