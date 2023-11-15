WATCH: Virat Kohli celebrates historic 50th ODI century at Wankhede; Tendulkar applauds from stand

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
     
Virat Kohli bought his record-laden century by smashing his 50th ODI hundred during India's World Cup 2023 semifinal match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Kohli became the first-ever cricketer to register eight fifty-plus scores in the ODI World Cup edition.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2023 17:17 IST
Virat Kohli vs New Zealand at World Cup 2023 semifinal
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli vs New Zealand at World Cup 2023 semifinal

Virat Kohli scripted history with a huge milestone in ODI cricket after scoring a hundred against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final on Sunday, November 15. Kohli became the first-ever cricketer to score 50 ODI hundreds and broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record for most centuries in 50-over international cricket.

The former cricketer broke Sachin's record of 49 hundreds at Kolkata's Eden Gardens during a league stage game against South Africa on his birthday, November 5. He finally ended a wait by smashing a sensational century at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with Sachin in his presence. 

Kohli took 106 balls to reach his hundred and celebrated a hundred with a jump in the air. The crowd at Wankhede erupted in a wild celebration, including his wife and Bollywood veteran Anushka Sharma. Sachin also applauded with claps and Virat acknowledged his icon's reaction by bowling down. 

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

