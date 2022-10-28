WATCH VIDEO: Shoaib Akhtar vents out frustration on India after Pakistan loses to Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan's mindless comments on India

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has always remained in the news for his statements. As fast as Shoaib used to bowl, he has carried the same attitude off the field for many years now. The thing with Akhtar is that he doesn't mince words and this certainly does not go down well with many. It is not Akhtar's comments that are problematic at times, but it is his unsolicited opinion that are at times pretty illogical as they come out of nowhere.

Reacting to Pakistan's defeat, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar posted a video on Youtube and he did not mince words. Akhtar has always been known for his bold comments and he did nothing different in his recent video. Shoaib criticized the Pakistan team management for their brainless selection and also termed that as mediocre. The former speedster had already predicted that Pakistan will crash out of the tournament and it seems that he was correct on how he read the circumstances. All was well before Akhtar decided to target India.

Akhtar said:

I had said before that Pakistan will be eliminated this week and India too will follow their footsteps and will get eliminated next week. They are not something special.

Pakistan faced a heartbreaking defeat to Zimbabwe on October 27, 2022, and this has derailed their campaign as of now. Their claim to the semi-final spot is currently under threat and things look bleak for Babar Azam and his men. Pakistan are yet to play against South Africa, Netherlands, and Bangladesh and even if they manage to win all three matches, they will have to heavily depend on the outcome of the other matches. This loss to Zimbabwe hasn't quite gone down too well with the Pakistan fans and experts. Just to ease out on the dissatisfaction with their team, they have been targeting their team and have been criticizing them, and haven't been respectful at all.

