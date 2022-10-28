T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli plays with kids before Indian National Anthem | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli plays with kids

T20 World Cup 2022: The ongoing multi-nation cricketing tournament has been nothing short of a spectacle. With great upsets all over and emphatic victories, the World Cup has dished out moments to cricket fans that they can savor for the rest of their lives. From India inflicting a heartbreak on Pakistan to Zimbabwe upsetting the boys in green, we have seen emotions run high and tempers flare both on and off the field. World Cup is a stage where dreams are realized and the fans get behind their teams and this time around it hasn't been different.

Indian batsman Virat Kohli has come to his own in this ongoing World Cup and is still unbeaten. He was absolute carnage against Pakistan and played an innings that is a testament to his class, to his prowess as a player. The former India captain has amassed a total of 144 runs in the ongoing tournament and his form is contagious. It seems like Kohli's form has rubbed on the entire team. Recently a video has gone viral where Virat can be seen playing with toddlers just before the teams gather in the dugout for the National Anthem. The video is a testament to Virat's mindset in the tournament and this certainly is helping him.

For over 3 years, Virat endured all the criticism that was thrown at him. Fans and experts all over the globe asked him to step down from the T20 team and go back and play domestic cricket. But it was grit and determination that helped him register a phenomenal comeback. Owing to spectacular performances in the ongoing World Cup, Kohli has managed to enter the top 10 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 rankings.

The former India captain, as of now is stationed at number 9 and as far as his recent form is concerned, it is almost certain that he will improve at the list, that too at a brisk pace. India now takes on South Africa on October 30, 2022, at Perth.

