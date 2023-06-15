WATCH: Two reviews taken on one ball in TNPL, Ravi Ashwin disagrees with third umpire's decision

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANCODE SCREENGRAB Ashwin disagreed with third umpire's decision in TNPL

India off-spinner Ravi Ashwin is an astute thinker and reads the game very well. He is currently busy playing in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) leading the Dindigul Dragons team and featured in the game against Ba11sy Trichy on Wednesday (June 14). During the game, an interesting incident took place as two DRS reviews off a single ball and Ashwin, as expected, was at the centre stage of all the action.

The incident took place in the 13th over of the innings when Ashwin was into the third over of his spell. Opposition batter R Rajkumar was adjudged caught behind by the umpire after he missed a wild swing. However, he was quick to review the decision. The third umpire overturned the onfield decision even as replays cleared that the bat was touching the ground and ball didn't hit the willow.

But soon after the decision was overturned, Ashwin didn't seem to be happy with it and quickly sent the verdict back upstairs yet again. Second DRS was taken off a single ball and that happened for the first time in cricket. The third umpire went through the entire process yet again and stuck to his not out decision.

Watch all the drama here:

Speaking about the incident after the match, Ashwin cleared that he expected the third umpire to check with another angle. "DRS is new in the tournament. There was a spike just before the ball passed the bat. I was not quite happy, I thought they'd see with a different angle," Ashwin said after the match.

As far as the match is concerned, Ashwin's team Dindigul Dragons won the encounter against Ba11sy Trichy chasing down the 121-run target in the 15th over itself with six wickets in hand. As for Ashwin, he returned with the figures of 2/26 in his four overs.

