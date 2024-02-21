WATCH: Six sixes in an over! Andhra's Vamshhi Krrishna smashes thunderous maximums to join elite list

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Vamshhi Krrishna smashes six sixes in an over.

Six sixes in an over! The stuff of dreams for many cricketers especially in this power-hitting age. It's way more difficult than it sounds. But Andhra's Vamshhi Krrishna has achieved the epic feat during the CK Nayudu Trophy 2024.

Playing for Andhra, the Guntur boy Krrishna smashed 6,6,6,6,6,6 to Railways' spinner Damandeep Singh as he took him to the cleaners all around the park in the match at the YS Raja Reddy ACP Cricket Stadium in Kadapa. He has become the fourth Indian batter to hit six sixes in an over, joining the elite list of Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Krrishna achieved the feat during the first innings of the game. In Damandeep's first over and in the 10th over of the innings, the Andhra batter went berserk. He hit the first six - a slog sweep over deep mid-wicket - on a ball outside the crease and against the turn. He went down the ground on the next ball pitched slightly more outside the crease and more fuller than the previous one.

Krrishna did not put his foot off the gas as he smashed the next one over cow corner to put the fuller ball into the stands. He punished the bowler yet again on a delivery targetting his pads full in length towards deep mid-wicket for the fourth six of the over. he slog-swept him again on the next ball towards square leg on a fuller one on his legs before pulling the final ball, which was pitched short towards the deep mid-wicket area to get six sixes in a row.

Krrishna made 110 in his innings as he helped Andhra score 378. Railways batted second and racked up 865/9 d, the highest score in the CK Nayudu Trophy. The match was settled for a draw.