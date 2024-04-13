WATCH | Sanju Samson's brilliant effort to run out Liam Livingstone in PBKS vs RR clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson against Punjab Kings in the IPL game on April 13, 2024

Rajasthan Royals bowlers produced impressive performances to restrict Punjab Kings to just 147/8 while bowling first in the ongoing IPL 2024 game on Saturday. New signing Keshav Maharaj claimed his first IPL wickets while in-form Avesh Khan took two for 32 to raise Rajasthan's hopes to extend their lead in the points table.

The visiting side also produced some brilliant fielding efforts at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur to deny Punjab 150-plus total. Captain Sanju Samson stole the limelight again with his brilliant fielding effort to run out Liam Livingstone in the 18th over.

Ashutosh Sharma, coming in as an impact player, played Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery at deep mid-wicket and called for a single. Livingstone tried to find the second but Ashutosh was not interested and sent the English star back to stikers' end.

Samson brilliantly collected a low throw from Tanush Kotian and flicked the ball on stumps while going down on the ground. The replay found Livingstone an inch short of the white line and was given run out by the third umpire.

Punjab Kings playing XI: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotian, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal.

More to follow...