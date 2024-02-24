Watch: Sachin Tendulkar meets Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone

Follow us on Image Source : SACHIN TENDULKAR/X Sachin Tendulkar with Amir Hussain Lone on February 24, 2024

The former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met Jammu and Kashmir's para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone on Saturday and gifted the differently-abled athlete a signed bat.

Sachin, who is an idol and inspiration to millions of Indians, spent some time with Amir and his family and then posted a video of their meet on his X page. The former Indian captain also added, "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you."

Amir captains Jammu and Kashmir's para state cricket team and is regarded as one of the best para cricketers in India. Amir Lone's video of him bowling with his leg and batting while holding a bat between his neck and shoulder surfaced on social media, attracting praise from Sachin who had shared his desire to meet him one day.

"Amir has made the impossible possible," Sachin wrote in his X post in January 2024. "I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport."