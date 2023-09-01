WATCH | Rinku Singh slams three consecutive sixes in super over to help Meerut Mavericks win in UP T20 League

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rinku Singh is playing for Meerut Mavericks in UP T20 League

Rinku Singh has fast made his name as a finisher in T20 cricket. Ever since smashing 30 runs in the final over of an innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, the left-handed batter has not looked back. He has been rewarded for his exceptional show as well and made his international debut last month in the T20I series against Ireland. The youngster impressed in the blue jersey as well wining the player of the match award in the second T20I of the series for his 38-run knock of 21 balls.

Rinku has once again made the headlines after starring in the ongoing inaugural UP T20 League. He is featuring for Meerut Mavericks and the team faced Kashi Rudras in their opening game of the tournament on August 31 (Thursday). Both teams ended up scoring 181 runs in their allotted 20 overs after which super over took place. The Rudras had to bat first and they scored 16 runs off bowler Yogendra Doyla. Rinku Singh then walked out to bat with his teammate Divyansh Joshi for the Mavericks.

Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was given the responsibility to defend 17 runs and he started well with a dot ball as well. But little did he know that Rinku was going to launch an assault on him on the next three deliveries. Shivas tried to keep the ball away from the batter on all occasions but Rinku made sure he reached out and smashed three consecutive sixes to take his team home.

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, Rinku Singh hadn't done well with the bat earlier in the game. The Mavericks batted first and Rinku came out to bat at four but he could only muster 15 runs of 22 deliveries with one six to his name. However, the southpaw made up for it later in the super over.

