Watch: Keshav Maharaj hat-trick in South Africa's big win over Windies

Keshav Maharaj scripted history on Monday when he picked a hat-trick in South Africa's 158-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test. The big win at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet resulted in Proteas' 2-0 clean sweep in the series.

Beginning the day on 15-0 while chasing, West Indies tired putting up a fight as they were 107-0 at one stage after lunch.

Then, left-arm spinner Maharaj claimed a hat-trick as he ended with 5/36 off 17.3 overs. He became only the second South African to perform the feat in Test history.

Left-hander Kieran Powell defied the South African bowling for two-and-a-half hours to top score with 51 runs, which included nine boundaries, but could not save his team from a defeat.

Powell fell when he tried to launch Maharaj into the on-side but was caught by Anrich Nortje on the midwicket boundary. Next ball, the world's top-ranked Test all-rounder, Jason Holder, was caught at short-leg by Keegan Petersen.

This was followed by Joshua da Silva, who was caught at slip by Wiaan Mulder off Maharaj for a duck.

West Indies lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite early as he edged Kagiso Rabada (3/44) to South African skipper Dean Elgar at first slip.

Rabada then accounted for Shai Hope and had Kyle Mayers (34) to end with five wickets in the match, which helped him secure the Player-of-the-Match award.

The teams will now travel to Grenada for the five-match T20I series, starting on June 26 at the National Stadium.

