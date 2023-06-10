Watch: Hilarious scenes as Mohammed Siraj interrupted Marnus Labuschagne's nap on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Marnus Labuschagne in WTC Final Day 3

India made a strong comeback on Day 3 in the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval on Friday, June 9. But Australia remain in a strong position with a 296-run lead at the end of the day despite stumbling to 123/4 in 44 overs. However, they have star batter Marnus Labuschagne in the middle batting strongly who got caught in a hilarious incident on Day 3.

After bowling out India's first innings on 296 runs, Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja opened their second innings in the second session. Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Warner in the fourth over to shock the opponent fans at The Oval. Meanwhile, Labuschagne, who bats at no.3, was taking a nap with his pads on in Australia's dressing room when Warner walked off the pitch.

Labuschagne needed a moment to realize that he needs to get ready to bat as he was also shocked to see Australia lose the opening wicket so early. He was clearly expecting that he has a good amount of time to take a short nap but Siraj had other plans for the world no.1 Test batter. Labuschagne's reaction was caught by a cameraman and a video is going viral on social media.

Watch the incident here:

Labuschagne joined Khawaja in the middle after being denied of a short nap by Siraj. The duo added only 22 runs for the second wicket before Umesh Yadav picked his first wicket in WTC Final 2023 to dismiss Khawaja on just 13 runs in the 15th over.

The first innings centurion Steve Smith and Labuschagne dominated the last session on Day 3 with a 62-run stand for the second wicket as Australia seemed in good condition to post a big total. But Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Smith and Travis Head to finish Day 3's play in slight favor of India. But with a 296-run lead and Labuschagne batting at 41* off 118, Australia will enter Day 4 with a lot of confidence.

Latest Cricket News