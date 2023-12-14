Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
WATCH - David Warner sends Shaheen Afridi's delivery into stands with innovative shot in Perth

The much-awaited Test series between Australia and Pakistan got underway today at Optus Stadium in Perth. After opting to bat first, Australia got off to a scintillating start with Pakistan struggling to pick wickets even as David Warner played aggressive cricket.

Aditya Kukalyekar Published on: December 14, 2023 11:44 IST
David Warner, AUS vs PAK
Image Source : GETTY David Warner

The first Test between Australia and Pakistan got underway on December 14 (today) in Perth with the home side opting to bat first after winning the toss. Playing in his final Test series, the left-hander got off the blocks right from the word go and accumulated runs in his usual aggressive style. Pakistan's inexperienced pace attack with two debutants, expectedly struggled and their fielding too was clumsy at the start too.

The visitors had hoped for Shaheen Afridi to strike with the new ball but the left-arm fast bowler couldn't land the ball in right areas much to the disappointment of the fans. Perhaps, he was taken apart by David Warner playing a brilliant innovative shot in the first session. It happened in the 22nd over when Shaheen delivered the length ball angling into the left-hander and Warner got down low to play an audacious flap over long leg by getting his body inside the line.

It was a proper T20 stuff from the batter as the ball, with a lot of pace on it, sailed into the stands comfortably. The shot also left the commentators stunned as not many expected him to do it in the first session of a Test match. 

Watch video here:

As far as the match is concerned, Australia are already on their way to post a mammoth total on the board in the first innings. David Warner and Usman Khawaja stitched an opening stand of 126 runs and it was broken by Afridi in the post-lunch session. Pakistan have managed to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne as well but with Warner still in the middle and a lot of batting to come, the visitors will have to keep looking for wickets.

Playing XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

