WATCH | Colin Munro makes ball boy's day in PSL match with warm hug after he takes stunner, video goes viral

Veteran New Zealand all-rounder Colin Munro might be away from International cricket but he continues to ply trade in several T20 leagues. From the Big Bash League to ILT20 to the Pakistan Super League, the Kiwi star travels across the world to play for various franchises. He is currently in Pakistan, playing in the PSL 2024 for Islamabad United.

The Kiwi batter made the day of a ball boy in his side's clash against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. He hugged the boy after the latter took a stunning catch behind the boundary ropes after Arif Yaqoob hit a six in the run-chase.

Munro had a pretty fascinating time with the ball boy. The ball boy first dropped a catch behind the boundary at the deep square leg when Peshawar's Faheem Ashraf hit a six. Munro was seen teaching the boy on how to catch the ball and the boy hogged the limelight as the camera focussed on him and he blew kisses away.

A more fascinating moment came by the fag end of the run chase when the ball boy took a stunning catch at the same place behind the boundary off a six struck by Arif Yaqoob. Munro was fielding at the same spot and as the ball sailed behind the ropes, the boy this time took the catch. He was in jubiliation and so was Munro. The New Zealander hugged him and lifted him.

The video went viral on social media. Several fans and social media accounts are sharing the video on X. The Pakistan Super League account also shared it and captioned it "From drop to dazzling catch! Ball boy redeems himself in the IUvPZ match and gets a warm hug from Colin Munro."

Watch the Video here:

The match was by far over by then. Islamabad United had sent Babar Azam's Peshawar five down at the score of 18 and despite a valiant fight from Aamer Jamal and Paul Walter, they fell 29 runs short of Islamabad's 196-run total.