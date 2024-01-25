WATCH: Ben Foakes trips over stumps trying to collect ball; AB de Villiers hilariously calls it rugby tackle

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Ben Foakes tripped over stumps as he remained ball-watching

Team India dominated the first day of the opening Test against England in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. After bowling out England for 246, India scored 119 of them on the first day itself with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a quickfire 76* off 70 as the left-hander was Bazballing the England team themselves with a positive intent right from the outset. England did recover from a middle-order collapse owing to a 70-run knock by skipper Ben Stokes.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes didn't score much with the bat, however, was involved in one of the moments of the match. The incident took place on the first ball of the third over bowled by Mark Wood. Rohit flicked a fuller delivery to deep square leg where Ollie Pope picked and threw the ball to the keeper's end. Foakes, however, remained ball-watching and had to run from his position to collect the ball. Foakes ended up ignoring the stumps while watching the ball and tripped over.

Foakes had a fall, which made both the Indian batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma look at the English keeper and even the bowler Mark Wood, who was returning back to his bowling mark. Thankfully, Foakes didn't get hurt and the match continued.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers saw a funny side of the incident as did Foakes' teammates. "Ben Foakes that was hilarious. Proper Rugby tackle on the stumps," de Villiers wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

England did miss a trick by not getting off-spinner Joe Root in early as Jasiwal kept smashing the spin trio of Tom Hartley, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed, who all bowl into him and the left-hander feasted. Rohit did get out as he mistimed a lofted shot and handed a simple catch to his counterpart Ben Stokes.

Shubman Gill survived an LBW call early in his innings before settling down as both he and Jaiswal took India through to the stumps without any more hiccups. India are still 127 runs behind, but they have 9 wickets in hand.