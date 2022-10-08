Washington Sundar replaces injured Deepak Chahar for South Africa ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar on Saturday replaced India senior seamer Deepak Chahar in the Indian squad for the remaining two ODIs against South Africa.

Chahar wasn't a part of the Indian playing XI as Shikhar Dhawan's side lost by nine runs in the opening match with the visitors scoring 250 in just 40 overs. He faced stiffness in his back after the third T20I against the Proteas.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as a replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa.

"Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India's Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow," said the BCCI in a statement.

Chahar will be monitored by the medical team at the National Cricket Academy

"He will now head back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be monitored by the Medical Team there," the statement added.

Chahar has been named in the reserves for the T20 World Cup.

India has fielded a second-string squad in the ODI series at home with the main team already in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The 23-year-old Sundar has played four Tests, four ODIs, and 31 T20s for India. He last played an ODI in February this year.

The second ODI of the three-match series is scheduled to be played on the 9th of October in Ranchi and the final ODI of the series will be played in New Delhi on October 11.

India squad for the South Africa ODI series:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar

