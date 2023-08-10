'Was a bit shocked': Shikhar Dhawan admits he didn't expect selectors to not consider him for Asian Games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shikhar Dhawan has not played for India since December last year

Discarded India opener Shikhar Dhawan has reacted to his exclusion from the India squad for the upcoming Asian Games. The left-hander admitted that he was a bit shocked after his name was not in the list of the players going for the Asian Games with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side. However, he has backed the youngster to captain a young and inexperienced side well and is confident that the team will perform decently.

Interestingly, Dhawan was in-charge of the second string sides multiple times in the last couple on Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe tours and hence, many reckoned that the veteran batter would return for Asian Games. But the selectors surprised everyone by naming Ruturaj the skipper of the team. "When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well," Dhawan told PTI.

As far as his international career is concerned, Shikhar Dhawan is ready to comeback whenever the opportunity comes. He insists that he is still enjoying the game and is staying fit so that whenever the call-up comes, he is ready. "I will be ready, of course (for the comeback). That is why I keep myself fit (so whenever I get a chance I am ready). There is always a chance whether it is one percent or 20 percent.

"I still enjoy training and I still enjoy the game, these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that," the left-hander further added. The Punjab Kings captain in IPL 2023 also confirmed that he is yet to sit with the selectors and discuss his future while also confirming that he will be playing white-ball cricket in the doemstic arena.

"I have not spoken to any selector (about my future). I keep going to NCA. I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career and I am grateful for it. Also I have to prepare for the IPL. I will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali and, hopefully, the Vijay Hazare as well," he said referring to the two domestic tournaments," Dhawan said.

Latest Cricket News