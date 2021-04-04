Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Virat Kohli's foundation to set up animal shelters in Mumbai

Virat Kohli's foundation to set up animal shelters in Mumbai

The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (small animals - dogs & cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until they recover.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: April 04, 2021 13:39 IST
Virat Kohli's foundation to set up animal shelters in Mumbai
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli's foundation to set up animal shelters in Mumbai

India captain Virat Kohli's foundation will set up two 'animal shelters' on the outskirts of Mumbai as a part of its animal welfare project.

The Virat Kohli Foundation has collaborated with Vivaldis Animal Health and Awaaz, Voice of Stray Animals, a Mumbai-based NGO for the purpose.

The shelters will be set up in Malad and Boisar and will be run by Awaaz (VOSA).

Related Stories

The shelter in Malad will be a temporary rehabilitation centre, where animals (small animals - dogs & cats) will be admitted for a temporary period until they recover.

The centre in Boisar will be a permanent shelter, which will keep animals who are blind/ paralysed.

Kohli will also sponsor ambulances.

"It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city and I am happy to be taking on this project with Vivaldis and Awaaz, and working with like-minded people to create some facilities to help these animals," Kohli said. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News