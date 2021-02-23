'You hold your ex-captain really close to heart': Kohli opens up on equalling Dhoni's captaincy record

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

India skipper Virat Kohli has the chance to surpass ex-captain MS Dhoni's captaincy record in the third Test against England, slated to start from Wednesday at the newly-constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With India's comprehensive series-levelling victory in the second Test against Chennai, Kohli has now equalled MS Dhoni's record of most wins by an Indian captain at home.

Both Dhoni and Kohli are currently tied with 21 wins and the latter has a chance to clinch the top spot in the next two Tests. Dhoni and Kohli are currently sitting at the top with 21 wins, followed by Mohammad Azharuddin with 13 victories and Sourav Ganguly with 10.

MS Dhoni - 21 wins Virat Kohli - 21 wins Mohammed Azharuddin - 13 wins Sourav Ganguly - 10 wins

Ahead of the much-awaited pink-ball Test, Kohli made it clear that such 'fickle' things don't matter to him as an individual.

"These are very fickle things which probably look great from the outside comparing two individuals and that's something that people on the outside love to do all the time.

"But that really doesn't matter to any of us to be very honest because the mutual respect and understanding and camaraderie that we have as teammates or with your ex-captain is something that you hold really close to your heart," said Kohli in the pre-match press conference.

India need to win the series 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the WTC final and a draw in the final game will be enough if the hosts win the day-nighter in Ahmedabad.

"We're not looking to win one and draw one we are looking to win both. For us, these are two games of cricket and solely the only thing that we're focused on. What it does afterwards is a conversation for later," said Kohli in response to a question on World Test Championship.

