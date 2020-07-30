Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @HARDIKPANDYA93 Virat Kohli leads cricket fraternity in wishing Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on becoming parents

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Thursday, was blessed with a baby boy with Natasa Stankovich. Pandya took to Twitter to share the news of the newborn's arrival.

After the news broke out cricket fraternity wished Hardik and Natasa with India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to congratulate. He was followed by not just the other Indian players, but also chief coach Ravi Shastri.

Pandya posted the photo of the newborn on Instagram and wrote: "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Kohli within few minutes wished the couple and left a comment on the post: "Congratulations you both." India opener Shikhar Dhawan also commented: 'Congratulations my brother @hardikpandya93 on the birth of your son! Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you Hope everyone is healthy."

Other players from cricket fraternity - KL Rahul, Chris Lynn, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer also wished Hardik and Natasa.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

The news of India all-rounder Hardik's engagement to Natasa was not just a surprise for his fans, but also for his India teammates.

On May 31, Hardik and Natasa shared the news that they are expecting a baby as the all-rounder posted a photo and wrote: "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

