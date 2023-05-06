Virat Kohli becomes only player in World to reach special milestone in IPL history, know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli reached a special milestone in the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers match on Saturday. In his 225th IPL inning, Kohli scored 12 runs to become the first player in the world to reach the 7000-run mark in the tournament.

Kohli tops the list of highest run-scorers in IPL history. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan who has scored 6536 runs. Interestingly, there are only 4 players to reach the 6000-run mark in the tournament. In the 2023 edition of IPL, Kohli has the highest score of 82 and has smashed five half-centuries so far.

Following is the list of the top five run-scorers in the history of IPL:

Virat Kohli* - 7013 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 6536 runs

David Warner - 6189 runs

Rohit Sharma - 6063 runs

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs

Kohli has also registered another record in the match by scoring 25 runs. He became the first player to score 1000 runs against Delhi Capitals. He is followed by Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane who have scored 977 runs and 792 runs, respectively against DC.

Earlier in the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Latest Cricket News