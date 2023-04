Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli in action

Virat Kohli registered yet another feat iof his career n the opening match of Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Indian Premier League on Sunday. In the game against Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Virat left behind Shikhar Dhawan to become the leading run-scorer against MI in the history of the tournament. Kohli surpassed Dhawan's 871 runs against the 5-time champions and topped the list.

In the match, Kohli smashed his 45th fifty off just 38 balls.

