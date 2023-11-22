Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: When and where to watch India's domestic 50-over tournament? Live streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal

The defending champions Saurashtra clash against Sanju Samson's Kerala in the opening clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at Alur's KSCA Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 23. Saurashtra defeated Maharashtra in the finals of the last edition and are slotted in the Group A with giants Mumbai and Kerala for the upcoming season.

38 domestic teams are divided into five groups and will play 138 matches to get their hands on the silverware. Punjab, the winners of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, are slotted in Group E with the likes of favourites Tamil Nadu who have won the famous trophy for the record five times.

Last season's runner-up Maharashtra are drawn in Group B with rivals Vidarbha and face Jharkhand in their opening game on November 23. Ruturaj Gaikwad, a leading run-scorer for Maharashtra in 2022, is set to miss the entire tournament due to his involvement with a national team. The veteran batting all-rounder Kedar Jadhav is leading the team in the search for the maiden title in the tournament.

Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Thiruvananthapuram are the five venues selected to host group-stage games while all knockout matches will be played in Rajkot.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Live Streaming details

Viacom 18 won the media rights to broadcast India's all domestic matches from September 2023 to March 2028. Sports 18 will telecast all pre-quarterfinal matches from December 9 and the rest of the knockout games. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches on its application and website.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Groups:

Group A: Kerala, Saurashtra, Mumbai, Railways, Tripura, Pondicherry, Sikkim, Odisha

