Watch: Mohammed Siraj silences David Warner on Day 1 of Sydney Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of David Warner during day one of the 3rd Test match in the series between Australia and India in Sydney.

Mohammed Siraj has certainly shown why he is the right bolwer for an overseas tour once again as the 26-year-old seam bowler dismissed dangerman David Warner for cheap in the third Test of the Australia-India series in Sydney on Thursday.

Siraj dismissed Warner on five as he forced an edge off the left-handed batsman towards second slip, where Cheteshwar Pujara took a brilliant catch.

Australia were 21/1 before rain stopped play. Debutant Will Pucovski was on 14 and Marnus Labuschagne on two.

🤫🤫🤫



Welcome back to Test cricket, David Warner...



He chases one from Mohammed Siraj and goes early doors.



He even got a bit of a send-off 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ijfWBYLEWf — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 6, 2021

Earlier, Siraj found it hard to suppress his emotions as the Indian national anthem played ahead of the match. Siraj, who lost his father in November last year, is playing in his maiden Test series, making his debut in the previous match in Melbourne.

The fast bowler enjoyed an impressive debut in the whites, taking five wickets throughout the game.

During the national anthem, Siraj broke down to tears.