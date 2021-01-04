Watch: Marcus Stoinis smash the ball outside the stadium for huge six in BBL

Image Source : TWITTER- @BBL Marcus Stoinis hits a six against Hobart Hurricanes on Monday.

2021 is off to a strong start as far as cricket is concern with live cricket happening across multiple countries including the ongoing Australia vs India Test series as the centre of attraction.

However, running of Big Bash T20 League simultaneously in the nation meant some exciting incidents are just a stone throw away from happening.

And on Monday Australian fans just got to witness an exciting occurence when Marcus Stoinis was at his devastating best with a 55-ball 97 for Melbourne Stars against Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena.

New balls please! Marcus Stoinis just sent his very first delivery into someone's front yard 😝



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/wwJM9JC7pQ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2021

Coming out to bat as an opener, the right-handed batsman smashed seven sixes and fours each during his firework-filled innings to take the Stars to 183/6 in 20 overs.

However, one of the maximums turned out to be the main attraction of the show when it landed outside the stadium. The six came as early as second over of the match when he shot Johan Botha's delivery sky high over the lig side.

Marcus continued his sparkling innings with soon reaching half century while finishing off the innings at 97 not out eventually.