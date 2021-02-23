Watch: Chris Gayle do 'googly' dance on the field while lighting up PSL with blazing knock

Image Source : TWITTER Chris Gayle does his famous 'googly' dance on the ground in Karachi on Monday night.

Chris Gayle was at his blazing best on Monday night when the burly Jamaican light up the ongoing Pakistan Super League with a firework of an innings of 68 runs off just 44 deliveries for Quetta Gladiators against Lahore Qalandars. He smashed five sixes and as many boundaries during the course of the innings before falling prey to Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan.

The 40-year-old West Indian was surely enjoying his batting on the night as he later did his famous 'googly' dance on the field during a break on the request of commentator Ramiz Raja.

However, his innings turned out to be for the losing cause as Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez smashed half-centuries for Lahore to thump Quetta by nine wickets.

Left-handed opener Fakhar made 82 off 52 balls and 41-year-old Hafeez hit a blistering 73 off just 33 balls in Lahore’s strong run-chase of 179-1 with 10 balls to spare.

Both batsmen were dropped but raised a 115-run, match-winning stand off only 58 balls.

Hafeez smashed six sixes and five fours that included the winning boundary against Mohammad Hasnain through the covers to hand Quetta its second successive loss in the six-team event.

“The ball was coming nicely onto the bat and we always knew we will chase it down,” Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar said. “Hafeez and Fakhar paced the run chase very well and it was an outstanding performance.”

Earlier, after being put into bat, Lahore let veteran Chris Gayle (68) off the hook twice before he anchored Quetta to 178-6.

Gayle, dropped in the 20s by Agha Salman at deep mid-wicket, hit five fours and five sixes before Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan clean bowled him in the 15th over.

Gayle shared 101-run stand with captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who returned to some batting form with 40 off 31 balls before getting a top edge off a mistimed pull against fast bowler Haris Rauf, who took 3-38.

(With inputs from AP).