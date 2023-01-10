Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at Indian team management; says X-factor Kishan dropped for mediocre Gill

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan

Venkatesh Prasad has lashed out at Indian team management and come in support of Ishan Kishan calling his exclusion from the yet-to-start ODI series against Sri Lanka unfair.

Ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that he will open alongside Shubman Gill and not Kishan, who scored a double hundred in his last innings in the 50-over format.

"Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton," Prasad said in a series of tweets. Playing only his 10th ODI, Kishan scored the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket history last month against Bangladesh.

Prasad, who played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, also feels that mediocrity is being preferred over "x-factor" in the current setup. "There is a reason we have underperformed in limited overs cricket. Constant chopping and changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained."

Also Read: IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Barsapara Cricket Stadium

"In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on the T20 form was dropped from the ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad," the 53-year-old added.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif also had his say on the subject. "Slightly uncomfortable with the prospect of watching an Indian team today without last ODI's double hundred scorer, Ishan Kishan, and last T20's centurion Suryakumar Yadav. Hope they remain motivated," Kaif tweeted.

Rahul will be the designated wicketkeeper in the playing eleven. World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is likely to sit out of the first ODI with Shreyas Iyer being the preferred choice. India last won a major tournament back in 2013.

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST on Jan 10, Tuesday.

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Cricket News