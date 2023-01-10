IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IND vs SL - Pitch Report

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in the 1st of the three-match ODI series as the big boys of Indian cricket mark their respective returns.

Pitch Report

After winning the T20I series 2-1, the Men in Blue would want to continue their winning momentum with one eye on the ODI World Cup later this year. Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you should know about the venue.

The pitch at Guwahati stadium has generally been a great batting deck. Plenty of runs are expected to be on offer and the bowlers will have to rely on variations to trouble the batters. The average total at this venue isn't of much significance as only two games have been played here.

This is the same ground where India smacked 326 in 42.1 overs vs West Indies.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes. Dew is expected to be a big feature during this time of the year. Whoever wins the toss will prefer to chase. Even the record scales in favour of the chasing side as both games have been won by the team batting second.

Basis Stats

Total matches: 2

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 186

Average 2nd Inns scores: 188

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 326/2 (42.1 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded: 50/10 (30.4 Ov) by ENGW vs INDW

The highest score chased: 326/2 (42.1 Ov) by IND vs WI

Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama

