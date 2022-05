LIVE Velocity vs Trailblazers WT20C 2022 Live Score Updates: Deepti wins toss, Velocity to bowl

LIVE Velocity vs Trailblazers WT20C 2022 Live Score Updates: Deepti wins toss, Velocity to bowl Velocity vs Trailblazers, WTC 2022: Get the Live Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Latest News, Full Scorecard and Highlights as Velocity takes on Trailblazers.