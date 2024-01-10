Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Usman Khawaja's persistent effort to stand up for humanitarian cause comes to life in BBL

Usman Khawaja's persistent effort to stand up for humanitarian cause comes to life in BBL

The veteran Australian batter continues his efforts to support humanitarian causes as he displayed dove and olive symbols during Brisbane Heat's Big Bash League game against Perth Scorchers at Brisbane Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2024 19:43 IST
Usman Khawaja
Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja against Perth Scorchers in a BBL game on January 10, 2024

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja made headlines on his return to Big Bash League 2024 on Thursday, January 10. Khawaja displayed peace symbols on his shoes during the Brisbane Heat's 23-run win over Perth Scorchers at Brisbane Cricket Ground.

After getting a firm no from the ICC to display peace symbols on his bat and show during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, Khawaja showed his commitment towards humanitarian causes in his first BBL game of the season.

Khawaja, 37, has been vocal in his efforts to show his support for victims in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He wore a black armband after being denied to display a message on his shoes for the first Test in Perth. He was reprimanded by the ICC for his armband but continued his efforts to display peace symbols. 

Cricket Australia has been supportive of Khawaja's antics and has approved his peace symbols for the BBL games where the ICC has no command.

"When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," Khawaja had said. "I just imagine my young daughter in my arms and the same thing. I get emotional talking about it again. I don't have any hidden agendas. If anything this brings up more negativity towards me…I don't get anything out of this. I just feel like it's my responsibility to speak up on this. We live in such a beautiful country. I'm blessed to live in Australia. I can walk outside, don't have to worry about a thing. My kids can do the same. I just want that for the rest of the world."

Related Stories
Few places will depend on IPL form: Ex-India selector on competition for spots ahead of T20 WC

Few places will depend on IPL form: Ex-India selector on competition for spots ahead of T20 WC

Kohli OUT, Jaiswal to open; India's probable playing XI for 1st T20I against Afghanistan

Kohli OUT, Jaiswal to open; India's probable playing XI for 1st T20I against Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: Rahul Dravid confirms India's opening combination for Afghanistan T20Is

IND vs AFG: Rahul Dravid confirms India's opening combination for Afghanistan T20Is

Meanwhile, Khawaja captained the team and scored 14 runs off eight balls against Perth Scorchers. Michael Neser's 64* off 30 helped the Heat score a total of 191 runs while batting first and then an impressive overall bowling attack dismissed the Scorchers on just 168 runs.

A win further stretched Brisbane Heat's unbeaten run in the league to nine matches as they dominate the top spot with seven wins in nine games. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News