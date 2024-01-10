Usman Khawaja's persistent effort to stand up for humanitarian cause comes to life in BBL

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja against Perth Scorchers in a BBL game on January 10, 2024

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja made headlines on his return to Big Bash League 2024 on Thursday, January 10. Khawaja displayed peace symbols on his shoes during the Brisbane Heat's 23-run win over Perth Scorchers at Brisbane Cricket Ground.

After getting a firm no from the ICC to display peace symbols on his bat and show during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, Khawaja showed his commitment towards humanitarian causes in his first BBL game of the season.

Khawaja, 37, has been vocal in his efforts to show his support for victims in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He wore a black armband after being denied to display a message on his shoes for the first Test in Perth. He was reprimanded by the ICC for his armband but continued his efforts to display peace symbols.

Cricket Australia has been supportive of Khawaja's antics and has approved his peace symbols for the BBL games where the ICC has no command.

"When I'm looking at my Instagram and seeing innocent kids, videos of them dying, passing away, that's what hit me the hardest," Khawaja had said. "I just imagine my young daughter in my arms and the same thing. I get emotional talking about it again. I don't have any hidden agendas. If anything this brings up more negativity towards me…I don't get anything out of this. I just feel like it's my responsibility to speak up on this. We live in such a beautiful country. I'm blessed to live in Australia. I can walk outside, don't have to worry about a thing. My kids can do the same. I just want that for the rest of the world."

Meanwhile, Khawaja captained the team and scored 14 runs off eight balls against Perth Scorchers. Michael Neser's 64* off 30 helped the Heat score a total of 191 runs while batting first and then an impressive overall bowling attack dismissed the Scorchers on just 168 runs.

A win further stretched Brisbane Heat's unbeaten run in the league to nine matches as they dominate the top spot with seven wins in nine games.