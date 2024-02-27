Usama Mir breaks Shahid Afridi's all-time PSL record, becomes first spinner to achieve massive milestone

Follow us on Image Source : X, GETTY Usama Mir and Shahid Afridi.

Multan Sultan's leg-spinner Usama Mir has shattered the all-time record of iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi during his side's clash against defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 9. In the 14th match of the tournament played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, table-toppers Multan consolidated their spot at the top with an easy win of 60 runs while defending 214.

The loss meant the defending champions sank further down with six losses in six games, making them still the only team to open their account in the tournament. The win was well set by wicket-keeper batter Usman Khan, who scored 96 from 55 balls but was led extremely well with the ball by Usama Mir.

Usama, the leg-spinner, has now become the first spinner in the history of the PSL to take six wickets in a match. His 6/40 are now the best figures by a spinner in a PSL game, breaking Shahid Afridi's record of 5/7 which he achieved in 2016.

This is also the fourth-best bowling figures of PSL overall with medium pacer Ravi Bopara leading the chart on the back of his record-breaking 6/16 spell in February 2016 for Karachi Kings vs Qalandars. Medium fast bowler Faheem Ashraf holds the second-best figures with 6/19 to his name, while Umar Gul is next with 6/24 to his name.

Best bowling figures in PSL history:

1 - Ravi Bopara: 6/16

2 - Faheem Ashraf: 6/19

3 - Umar Gul: 6/24

4 - Usama Mir: 6/40

5 - Shaheen Afridi: 5/4

6 - Shahid Afridi: 5/7

Usama did not had a great start to his spell as he leaked 16 runs in his first over with Sikandar Raza taking him for two sixes. He then bounced back in the second over with a wicket of Shaheen Afridi despite getting hit for a six in the second over too. It was his third over, where he turned into a beast and rattled the already struggling Qalandars' side to end any hopes of chasing the target. He got Qalandars' last match centurion caught out at deep midwicket and then got George Linde caught behind off a faint edge as the batter messed up his cut shot. The leggie got the big hitter Jahandad Khan on the next ball that turned on full length to clean him up. The flow of wickets continued in the next over. With hardly any hopes left for a chase, he got Salman Fayyaz caught near extra-cover and then got the final wicket of the match in the form of Zaman Khan as the batter mistimed a pull towards long-on to get his 6th wicket and secure a 60-run win.